Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Belden Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Fox Advisors lowered Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 39.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Belden by 549.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Belden by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

