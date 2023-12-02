Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.40

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 160504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

BLTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

