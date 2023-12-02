BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BRBR opened at $53.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.