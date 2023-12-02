Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.64.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.