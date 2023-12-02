Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BID Stock Performance
Shares of BPPPF stock remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Friday. BID has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.
About BID
