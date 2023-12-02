Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BID Stock Performance

Shares of BPPPF stock remained flat at $22.05 during trading hours on Friday. BID has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30.

Get BID alerts:

About BID

Featured Articles

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

