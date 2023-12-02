Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

