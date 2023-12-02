Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.46

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 556062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Birchcliff Energy
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.