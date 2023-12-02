BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. CL King reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

BJRI traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 385,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $717.19 million, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

