Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.7 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 4.8 %

BLKLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.