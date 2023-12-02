Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.7 days.

Blackline Safety Trading Up 4.8 %

BLKLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackline Safety

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.