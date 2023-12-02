BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 234,871 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,518,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,903,912.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $5,286,171.15.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $30.90.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 37,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $580,796.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 317,592 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,922,676.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 82,864 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $1,271,962.40.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 189,575 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $2,911,872.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 301,375 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $4,559,803.75.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $640,755.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.