BlackRock Inc. Buys 209,520 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,401,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 251.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 105,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.