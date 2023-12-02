BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,799,127 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.79% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,575,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.52 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

