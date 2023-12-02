BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.01% of First Citizens BancShares worth $1,679,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,485.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,388.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,354.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

