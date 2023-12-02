BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 590,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $1,388,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.94 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

