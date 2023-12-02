BlackRock Inc. Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,306,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.79% of FOX worth $1,336,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 410,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 315.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

