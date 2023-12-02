BlackRock Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,426,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,110,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,315,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $1,624,301.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,061 shares in the company, valued at $34,110,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,312 shares of company stock valued at $65,756,827. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

TEAM stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.46. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.40 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

