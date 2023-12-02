BlackRock Inc. Has $1.47 Billion Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,465,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $716,648. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $362.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.72 and its 200-day moving average is $317.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $372.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

