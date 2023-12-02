BlackRock Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,694,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,492,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

