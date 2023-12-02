BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.15% of NVR worth $1,687,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,648,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,323.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,928.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6,044.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,515.20 and a 12 month high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

