BlackRock Inc. Purchases 593,263 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.80% of J. M. Smucker worth $1,476,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,450 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 386.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 679,200 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $111.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

