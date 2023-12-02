BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $1,622,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $123.72.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

