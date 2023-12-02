BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,147,138 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,716,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,147,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.28% of FirstEnergy worth $1,621,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FE opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FE

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.