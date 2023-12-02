BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,463,011 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,587,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,463,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.79% of Owens Corning worth $1,381,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OC opened at $138.99 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

