Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 228.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160,243 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

