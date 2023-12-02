Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Price Performance

Shares of BDCO remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 134.85% and a net margin of 7.94%.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

