BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

BNP Paribas last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

