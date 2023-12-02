BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 170,897 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

