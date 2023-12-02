BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 170,897 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
