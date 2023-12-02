Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.98. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $172.85 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

