Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Short Interest Update

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Boiron Stock Performance
BOIRF remained flat at $42.54 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Boiron has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $53.50.
Boiron Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boiron
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.