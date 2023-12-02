Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in November

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 1,696,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.3 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
