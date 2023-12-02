Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $142.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.13.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.4 %

BAH opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.