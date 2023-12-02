Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.32.
