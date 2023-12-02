Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.32.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

