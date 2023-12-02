Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on January 26th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2728 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
Shares of BSDGY stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.
About Bosideng International
