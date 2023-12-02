Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on January 26th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2728 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of BSDGY stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

About Bosideng International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.