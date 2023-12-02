Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.95

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 8345879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

