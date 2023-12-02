BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

