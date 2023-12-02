BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BP by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

Get Our Latest Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.