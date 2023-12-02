Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.24.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

