BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USFI)

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of USFI opened at $24.33 on Friday. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37.

