BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USFI)

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of USFI opened at $24.33 on Friday. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
Receive News & Ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandywineGLOBAL - U.S. Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.