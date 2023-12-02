Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 5,871 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,535,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

