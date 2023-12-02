Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 2,209 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

IP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Get Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.