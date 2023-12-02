Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 4,891 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.
KB Home Stock Performance
NYSE KBH opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. KB Home has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $55.37.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
