Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sinclair by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 539,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 1,903,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,418,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $862.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman purchased 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $117,034.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.