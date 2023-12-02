Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 176.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.90.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

