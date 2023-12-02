Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $381,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

HEES stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.