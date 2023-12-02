Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $405,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HAS opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

