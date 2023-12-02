Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 263,893 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 243,593 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

