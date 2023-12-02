Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Dine Brands Global worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $46.18 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $712.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,455.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dine Brands Global news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.