Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 17,072 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Cerus worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

