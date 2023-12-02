Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 387,198 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,198 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Chindata Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Profile

(Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.