Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 48,070 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,070 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 40.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $0.83 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.25.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 130.84% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

