Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $21.68 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.